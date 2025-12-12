Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.39 9.90 12.28 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 37.38 18.93 9.43 22.47% $6.12 $10.04 7.58% ServiceNow Inc 104.90 15.93 14.34 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 120.48 15.31 14.13 4.05% $0.5 $1.84 15.66% Fortinet Inc 33.94 83.43 9.71 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Gen Digital Inc 30.53 6.97 3.88 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% UiPath Inc 42.93 5.01 6.34 11.08% $0.02 $0.34 15.92% Monday.Com Ltd 131.59 6.58 7.37 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.82 2.46 4.89 1.89% $0.06 $0.27 0.73% Qualys Inc 29.52 10.32 8.55 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% CommVault Systems Inc 70.51 26 5.13 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Teradata Corp 26.29 13.54 1.87 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Average 59.44 18.59 7.79 10.87% $0.81 $1.67 13.72%

By thoroughly analyzing Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.39 is lower than the industry average by 0.58x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.9 , which is 0.53x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.28 , surpassing the industry average by 1.58x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% that is 3.02% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion is 59.33x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $53.63 Billion is 32.11x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.43%, which surpasses the industry average of 13.72%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability and revenue growth compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.