If You Invested $1000 In Markel Group Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.03%. Currently, Markel Group has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In MKL: If an investor had bought $1000 of MKL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,802.66 today based on a price of $2129.00 for MKL at the time of writing.

Markel Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

