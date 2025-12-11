December 11, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amphenol Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.48%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In APH: If an investor had bought $1000 of APH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $20,931.53 today based on a price of $139.81 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

