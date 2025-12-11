December 11, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In MKS 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.88%. Currently, MKS has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion.

Buying $100 In MKSI: If an investor had bought $100 of MKSI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $953.69 today based on a price of $165.90 for MKSI at the time of writing.

MKS's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

