$1000 Invested In Royal Bank of Canada 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.22%. Currently, Royal Bank of Canada has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In RY: If an investor had bought $1000 of RY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,032.62 today based on a price of $167.75 for RY at the time of writing.

Royal Bank of Canada's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

