Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Moodys Stock In The Last 10 Years

Moodys (NYSE:MCO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.2%. Currently, Moodys has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion.

Buying $100 In MCO: If an investor had bought $100 of MCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $492.10 today based on a price of $485.51 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moodys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.