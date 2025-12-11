December 11, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Viper Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.07%. Currently, Viper Energy has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion.

Buying $100 In VNOM: If an investor had bought $100 of VNOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $326.40 today based on a price of $40.65 for VNOM at the time of writing.

Viper Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

