Here's How Much $100 Invested In Affiliated Managers Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.06%. Currently, Affiliated Managers Group has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion.

Buying $100 In AMG: If an investor had bought $100 of AMG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $287.75 today based on a price of $277.39 for AMG at the time of writing.

Affiliated Managers Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

