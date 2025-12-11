If You Invested $1000 In SiTime Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.44%. Currently, SiTime has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In SITM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SITM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,707.02 today based on a price of $383.64 for SITM at the time of writing.

SiTime's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

