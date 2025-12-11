James J Goetz Executes Sell Order: Offloads $4.88M In Palo Alto Networks Stock

James J Goetz, Director at Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), disclosed an insider sell on December 11, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Goetz's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks. The total transaction value is $4,880,042.

Palo Alto Networks's shares are actively trading at $191.69, experiencing a down of 0.66% during Thursday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Palo Alto Networks: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Palo Alto Networks's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.66% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 74.21% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Palo Alto Networks's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.49. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 122.13 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 14.32 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 65.68 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Palo Alto Networks's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.