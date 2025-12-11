Steven Lefkowitz Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $475K In Cormedix Stock

Disclosed on December 11, Steven Lefkowitz, Director at Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Lefkowitz's decision to sell 40,000 shares of Cormedix was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $475,200.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Cormedix shares down by 0.26%, trading at $11.44.

Delving into Cormedix's Background

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The Company's focus is on the commercialization of its product, DefenCath, in the United States (U.S.) and other key markets. The group currently operates in a single segment, Drug Product, located in a single geographic location, the United States.

A Deep Dive into Cormedix's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cormedix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 810.22% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 89.26% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cormedix's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: Cormedix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 5.19 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.86 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Cormedix's EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.89 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cormedix's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.