Insider Unloading: Bradley J Pogalz Sells Options, Realizes $64K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on December 10, by Bradley J Pogalz, Chief Financial Officer at Donaldson (NYSE:DCI), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Pogalz, Chief Financial Officer at Donaldson, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 1,000 shares of DCI as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $64,150.

As of Thursday morning, Donaldson shares are down by 0.0%, with a current price of $92.15. This implies that Pogalz's 1,000 shares have a value of $64,150.

Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into three segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences. Donaldson generated approximately $3.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2025.

Revenue Growth: Donaldson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 35.15% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Donaldson's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.98. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Donaldson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 28.71 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.95 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 17.52, Donaldson's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

