Smart Decision: Daniel P Shine Acquires Donaldson Stock Options Worth $78

A notable acquisition unfolded on December 10, as Shine, Board Member at Donaldson (NYSE:DCI), reported the acquisition of stock options for 200 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: Revealed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Shine, Board Member at Donaldson, strategically acquired stock options for 200 shares of DCI. These options empower Shine to buy the company's stock at a favorable exercise price of $91.76 per share.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Donaldson shares down by 0.0%, trading at $92.15. At this price, Shine's 200 shares are worth $78.

Discovering Donaldson: A Closer Look

Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into three segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences. Donaldson generated approximately $3.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2025.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Donaldson

Revenue Growth: Donaldson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 35.15% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Donaldson's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.98.

Debt Management: Donaldson's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 28.71 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.95 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 17.52, Donaldson's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Donaldson's Insider Trades.

