Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.77 8.44 8.87 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 31.61 9.99 10.18 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Reddit Inc 109.73 17.28 24.46 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Baidu Inc 11.44 1.16 2.32 -4.16% $-12.51 $12.86 -7.1% Pinterest Inc 9.75 3.89 4.73 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 99.49 4.89 2.61 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 25.09 9.44 4.16 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 32.68 2.06 2.71 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 5.85 0.65 1.57 5.93% $0.12 $0.34 -4.77% Yelp Inc 13.33 2.51 1.36 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Tripadvisor Inc 26.07 2.59 1.13 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% Ziff Davis Inc 14.03 0.79 1.04 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 50.75 1.28 0.70 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Yalla Group Ltd 8.56 1.41 3.65 5.38% $0.03 $0.06 0.8% Hello Group Inc 10.83 0.67 0.78 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 32.09 4.19 4.39 3.86% $2.79 $5.8 9.0%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 28.77 , which is 0.9x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.44 , which is 2.01x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.87 , which is 2.02x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% that is 2.47% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 9.62x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $42.04 Billion is 7.25x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% exceeds the industry average of 9.0%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Meta Platforms may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the company may be overvalued based on its assets and sales. In terms of profitability, Meta Platforms has a low ROE, which may indicate inefficiency in generating returns for shareholders. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and potential for future growth within the industry.

