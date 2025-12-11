Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.04 9.80 12.16 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 51.62 26.32 10.88 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 103.21 15.67 14.11 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 122.13 15.52 14.32 4.05% $0.5 $1.84 15.66% Fortinet Inc 33.58 82.55 9.60 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Gen Digital Inc 30.25 6.91 3.84 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% UiPath Inc 44.50 5.19 6.57 11.08% $0.02 $0.34 15.92% Monday.Com Ltd 129.76 6.49 7.27 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.06 2.49 4.93 1.89% $0.06 $0.27 0.73% Qualys Inc 29.41 10.28 8.52 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% CommVault Systems Inc 70.02 25.82 5.09 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Teradata Corp 26.17 13.47 1.86 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Average 60.61 19.16 7.91 10.02% $0.81 $1.67 14.14%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.04 is 0.56x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.8 , which is 0.51x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.16 , surpassing the industry average by 1.54x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% , which is 2.17% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion , which is 59.33x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $53.63 Billion , which indicates 32.11x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.43% exceeds the industry average of 14.14%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is lower than industry peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit indicate strong financial health. The high revenue growth further highlights Microsoft's competitive position in the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.