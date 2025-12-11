Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Valmont Industries Stock In The Last 10 Years

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.04%. Currently, Valmont Industries has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion.

Buying $100 In VMI: If an investor had bought $100 of VMI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $405.89 today based on a price of $423.95 for VMI at the time of writing.

Valmont Industries's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

