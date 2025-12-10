Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning TTM Technologies Stock In The Last 20 Years

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.42%. Currently, TTM Technologies has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In TTMI: If an investor had bought $1000 of TTMI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,671.88 today based on a price of $77.70 for TTMI at the time of writing.

TTM Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

