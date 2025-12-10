Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ligand Pharmaceuticals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.12%. Currently, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion.

Buying $100 In LGND: If an investor had bought $100 of LGND stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,250.30 today based on a price of $184.03 for LGND at the time of writing.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

