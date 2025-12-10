Letitia Long Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $306K In T-Mobile US Stock

Letitia Long, Director at T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), disclosed an insider sell on December 9, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Long sold 1,457 shares of T-Mobile US. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $306,436.

T-Mobile US's shares are actively trading at $199.25, experiencing a down of 1.04% during Wednesday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 85 million postpaid and 26 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers with its wireless network. It also serves nearly 1 million fiber broadband customers through joint ventures with fiber network owners. T-Mobile owns a stake in these firms, which provide wholesale access to their networks. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to wireless resellers.

Breaking Down T-Mobile US's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 64.81% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): T-Mobile US's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.42.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.4 , T-Mobile US's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.68 , T-Mobile US's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.7, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

