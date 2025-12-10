ANI Pharmaceuticals Director Sold $146K In Company Stock

Disclosed on December 9, Renee P Tannenbaum, Director at ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Tannenbaum's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 1,800 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals. The total transaction value is $146,070.

At Wednesday morning, ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are down by 0.7%, trading at $81.1.

Unveiling the Story Behind ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid-dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended-release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. The company operates in two segments which include Rare Diseases and Brands, Generics, and Others. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

A Deep Dive into ANI Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Revenue Growth: ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 53.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 59.01% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): ANI Pharmaceuticals's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.19.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.23.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: ANI Pharmaceuticals's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 51.04 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.03 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.34 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.