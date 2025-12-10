In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Broadcom Background

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, such as for its best-of-breed film bulk acoustic resonator filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Broadcom Inc 104.18 26.18 32.80 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% NVIDIA Corp 45.78 37.81 24.30 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.23 9.82 13.52 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 116.03 5.94 11.30 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 33.26 5.24 7.60 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Intel Corp 675 1.82 3.34 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Qualcomm Inc 35.13 8.89 4.39 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Texas Instruments Inc 32.70 9.81 9.52 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% ARM Holdings PLC 181.96 20.33 34.29 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Analog Devices Inc 60.58 4 12.45 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% Marvell Technology Inc 31.30 5.36 9.91 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 28.19 5.71 4.82 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.70 12.93 17.42 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 32.14 3.43 1.75 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 146.80 23.92 40.85 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% First Solar Inc 19.45 3.02 5.39 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% ON Semiconductor Corp 75.66 2.81 3.73 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% STMicroelectronics NV 44.72 1.29 2.05 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% United Microelectronics Corp 14.93 1.76 2.64 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 71.68 4.89 9.28 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Rambus Inc 49.86 8.75 16.79 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 389.75 15.09 21.76 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Average 101.95 9.17 12.24 5.18% $39.1 $33.81 32.88%

By closely examining Broadcom, we can identify the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 104.18 is 1.02x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

With a Price to Book ratio of 26.18 , which is 2.85x the industry average, Broadcom might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 32.8 , which is 2.68x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.8% is 0.62% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.29 Billion , which is 0.21x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $10.7 Billion , which indicates 0.32x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 22.03% is significantly below the industry average of 32.88%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Broadcom against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Broadcom is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios of Broadcom suggest that the company may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. On the other hand, Broadcom's high ROE indicates strong profitability relative to its equity, while its low EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth may raise concerns about its operational performance within the industry.

