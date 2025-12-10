Options Exercise Update At Copart: THOMAS TRYFOROS Engages, Resulting In $0

Highlighted on December 9, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that TRYFOROS, Board Member at Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered TRYFOROS, Board Member at Copart, exercising stock options for 0 shares of CPRT. The total transaction was valued at $0.

Copart shares are trading up 0.21% at $38.52 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $38.52, this makes TRYFOROS's 0 shares worth $0.

About Copart

Based in Dallas, Copart operates an online salvage vehicle auction with operations in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, facilitating over 3.5 million transactions annually. The company utilizes its virtual bidding platform, VB3, to connect vehicle sellers with over 750,000 registered buyers around the world. Buyers primarily consist of vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, individuals and used vehicle retailers. About 80% of Copart's vehicle volume is supplied by auto insurance companies holding vehicles deemed a total loss. Copart also offers services such as vehicle transportation, storage, title transfer, and salvage value estimation. The company primarily operates on a consignment basis and collects fees based on the vehicle's final selling price.

Copart: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Copart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 46.49% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Copart's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.42.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Copart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 23.58 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 8.07 , Copart's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Copart's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 16.55, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

