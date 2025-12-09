Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Strategy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.56%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,609.89 today based on a price of $189.00 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.