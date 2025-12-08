If You Invested $1000 In Tractor Supply Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.01%. Currently, Tractor Supply has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSCO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $19,452.95 today based on a price of $53.34 for TSCO at the time of writing.

Tractor Supply's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

