Eye On Growth: Mason Morfit Adds $25.02M Of Salesforce Stock To Portfolio

A significant insider buy by Mason Morfit, Director at Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), was executed on December 8, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Morfit increased their investment in Salesforce by purchasing 96,000 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $25,015,680.

The latest update on Monday morning shows Salesforce shares up by 0.55%, trading at $262.01.

Get to Know Salesforce Better

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Salesforce's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.63% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 78.02% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Salesforce's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.2.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Salesforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 34.79 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.23 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 20.21, Salesforce presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Salesforce's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.