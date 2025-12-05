Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr (NYSE:MUFG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.51%. Currently, Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion.

Buying $100 In MUFG: If an investor had bought $100 of MUFG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $375.98 today based on a price of $16.28 for MUFG at the time of writing.

Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.