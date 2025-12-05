Benaree Pratt Wiley Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $410K In CBIZ Stock

Benaree Pratt Wiley, Director at CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ), executed a substantial insider sell on December 4, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Wiley's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 8,288 shares of CBIZ. The total transaction value is $410,612.

In the Friday's morning session, CBIZ's shares are currently trading at $52.23, experiencing a down of 2.49%.

All You Need to Know About CBIZ

CBIZ Inc through its subsidiaries provides professional services advisors to middle-market businesses and organizations nationwide. Its business units have been aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The company provides its services to various industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Commercial Real Estate, Construction, Health Care Manufacturing & Distribution NFP & Education, Private Client Services, Professional Services, Public Sector, and Technology & Life Sciences. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Financial Services segment and geographically from the United States.

CBIZ: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: CBIZ displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 58.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 12.99% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CBIZ's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.48.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.04.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.91 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.25 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.29, CBIZ presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CBIZ's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.