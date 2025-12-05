Insider Activity Update: Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $1.37M At Emerson Electric

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on December 4, as Karsanbhai, President & CEO at Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: Karsanbhai, President & CEO at Emerson Electric, exercised stock options for 15,000 shares of EMR stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The exercise price of the options was $45.5 per share.

As of Friday morning, Emerson Electric shares are down by 0.0%, with a current price of $136.64. This implies that Karsanbhai's 15,000 shares have a value of $1,367,099.

Get to Know Emerson Electric Better

Founded in 1890 as the first manufacturer of electric fans in North America, Emerson Electric has become a leading industrial automation player through the acquisition of established brands. Emerson organizes its business into seven segments that sell a wide range of automation software, power tools, and automation hardware such as valves, gauges, and switches. In recent years, Emerson divested its climate technology and consumer businesses to become more of a pure-play industrial automation company. The automation of a factory is an enticing long-term proposition for manufacturers, helping reduce accident rates and raise uptime and productivity.

Financial Insights: Emerson Electric

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Emerson Electric's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.11% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 51.88% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Emerson Electric's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.131841. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Emerson Electric's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 33.91 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Emerson Electric's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.3 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.39 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

