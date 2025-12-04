Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Krystal Biotech Stock In The Last 5 Years

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.0%. Currently, Krystal Biotech has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In KRYS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KRYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,933.59 today based on a price of $217.46 for KRYS at the time of writing.

Krystal Biotech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

