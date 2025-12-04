December 4, 2025 3:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PTC Stock In The Last 10 Years

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.73%. Currently, PTC has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion.

Buying $100 In PTC: If an investor had bought $100 of PTC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $505.74 today based on a price of $177.37 for PTC at the time of writing.

PTC's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

