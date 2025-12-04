JULIE BRANDT HEUER At Johnson Controls Intl Exercises Options Worth $0

A large exercise of company stock options by JULIE BRANDT HEUER, VP at Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on December 3, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered HEUER, VP at Johnson Controls Intl, exercising stock options for 0 shares of JCI. The total transaction was valued at $0.

Currently, Johnson Controls Intl shares are trading up 0.27%, priced at $114.53 during Thursday's morning. This values HEUER's 0 shares at $0.

Unveiling the Story Behind Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls International PLC is engaged in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning and retrofitting building products and systems, including commercial HVAC equipment, industrial refrigeration systems, controls, security systems, fire-detection systems and fire-suppression solutions. It sells and installs its commercial HVAC equipment and systems, control systems, security systems, fire-detection and fire suppression systems, equipment and services through its extensive direct channel. The company's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sales of its Products & Systems in the Americas.

Key Indicators: Johnson Controls Intl's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 36.49% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Johnson Controls Intl's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.68.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.43 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.17 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.91, Johnson Controls Intl demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

