Joakim Weidemanis Decides To Exercise Options At Johnson Controls Intl Worth $0

A large exercise of company stock options by Joakim Weidemanis, Chief Executive Officer at Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on December 3, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Weidemanis, Chief Executive Officer at Johnson Controls Intl, exercised stock options for 0 shares of JCI, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

During Thursday's morning session, Johnson Controls Intl shares up by 0.09%, currently priced at $114.32. Considering the current price, Weidemanis's 0 shares have a total value of $0.

Get to Know Johnson Controls Intl Better

Johnson Controls International PLC is engaged in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning and retrofitting building products and systems, including commercial HVAC equipment, industrial refrigeration systems, controls, security systems, fire-detection systems and fire-suppression solutions. It sells and installs its commercial HVAC equipment and systems, control systems, security systems, fire-detection and fire suppression systems, equipment and services through its extensive direct channel. The company's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sales of its Products & Systems in the Americas.

Financial Insights: Johnson Controls Intl

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 36.49% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Johnson Controls Intl's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.68.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Johnson Controls Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.43 , Johnson Controls Intl's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.17 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Johnson Controls Intl's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 25.91, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Johnson Controls Intl's Insider Trades.

