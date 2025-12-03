Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wells Fargo Stock In The Last 5 Years

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.29%. Currently, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $281.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In WFC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,045.33 today based on a price of $89.35 for WFC at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.