$100 Invested In nVent Electric 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.26%. Currently, nVent Electric has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion.

Buying $100 In NVT: If an investor had bought $100 of NVT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $444.98 today based on a price of $104.97 for NVT at the time of writing.

nVent Electric's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.