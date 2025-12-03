If You Invested $1000 In CoStar Group Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.61%. Currently, CoStar Group has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSGP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $15,182.58 today based on a price of $68.40 for CSGP at the time of writing.

CoStar Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

