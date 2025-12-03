In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.36 57.35 10.32 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 22.53 9.29 5.75 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Pure Storage Inc 249.26 22.19 9.31 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 25.79 1.19 0.88 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% NetApp Inc 20.18 23.27 3.57 31.11% $0.47 $1.23 2.83% Super Micro Computer Inc 25.92 3.01 0.99 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Logitech International SA 26.61 8.25 3.75 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 48.61 2.13 0.67 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Turtle Beach Corp 15.75 2.45 0.85 1.51% $0.01 $0.03 -14.74% Average 54.33 8.97 3.22 9.04% $0.47 $0.87 4.93%

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 38.36 , which is 0.71x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 57.35 , which is 6.39x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 10.32 , which is 3.2x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% is 30.32% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion is 75.64x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 55.56x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 7.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 4.93%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance metrics, outperforming its industry counterparts. This suggests that Apple may present a compelling investment opportunity based on its financial indicators.

