Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CACI International Stock In The Last 15 Years

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.67%. Currently, CACI International has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion.

Buying $100 In CACI: If an investor had bought $100 of CACI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,147.94 today based on a price of $613.58 for CACI at the time of writing.

CACI International's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

