Lori Koch At DuPont de Nemours Secures Company Stock Options: $108K Acquired

A substantial acquisition of company stock options by Lori Koch, CEO at DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was reported on December 1, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Koch, CEO at DuPont de Nemours, acquired 9,011 stock options for DD with an exercise price of $28.0 per share.

DuPont de Nemours shares are trading, exhibiting up of 0.43% and priced at $40.08 during Tuesday's morning. This values Koch's 9,011 shares at $108,852.

All You Need to Know About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the healthcare, water, construction, automotive, aerospace, and printing and packaging industries. Healthcare and water will generate the majority of profits.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DuPont de Nemours

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 38.9% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): DuPont de Nemours's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.29. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: DuPont de Nemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.07 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for DuPont de Nemours's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.3 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for DuPont de Nemours's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.01, DuPont de Nemours presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

