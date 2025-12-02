In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.36 8.32 8.75 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 31.08 9.82 10.01 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Reddit Inc 102.95 16.22 22.95 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Baidu Inc 10.87 1.10 2.20 -4.16% $-12.51 $12.86 -7.1% Pinterest Inc 9.42 3.76 4.57 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 104.29 5.21 2.74 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 24.09 9.06 4 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 32.65 2.06 2.71 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 5.88 0.65 1.58 5.93% $0.12 $0.34 -4.77% Tripadvisor Inc 25.45 2.53 1.10 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% Yelp Inc 12.78 2.40 1.30 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Ziff Davis Inc 12.85 0.73 0.95 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 50.75 1.28 0.70 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Hello Group Inc 10.52 0.74 0.84 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Yalla Group Ltd 8.56 1.41 3.65 5.38% $0.03 $0.06 0.8% Average 31.58 4.07 4.24 3.86% $2.79 $5.8 9.0%

After examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.36 significantly below the industry average by 0.9x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.32 which exceeds the industry average by 2.04x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.75 , surpassing the industry average by 2.06x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% , which is 2.47% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 9.62x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $42.04 Billion is 7.25x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 26.25%, outperforming the industry average of 9.0%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Meta Platforms may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the company's stock price may be overvalued based on its assets and sales. In terms of profitability, Meta Platforms shows lower ROE compared to its peers, which may indicate less efficient use of shareholder equity. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and potential for future growth within the industry sector.

