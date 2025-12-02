Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.62 9.96 12.37 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 46.51 23.72 9.81 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 99.40 15.09 13.59 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 118.82 15.10 13.93 4.05% $0.5 $1.84 15.66% Fortinet Inc 33.67 82.77 9.63 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Gen Digital Inc 28.89 6.60 3.67 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% Monday.Com Ltd 121.91 6.10 6.83 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% UiPath Inc 470.67 4.50 5.16 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.63 2.45 4.85 1.89% $0.06 $0.27 0.73% CommVault Systems Inc 68.89 25.40 5.01 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Qualys Inc 27.74 9.70 8.04 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% Teradata Corp 24.31 12.52 1.73 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Average 96.95 18.54 7.48 9.02% $0.81 $1.66 14.0%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 34.62 , which is 0.36x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.96 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.54x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.37 , surpassing the industry average by 1.65x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% that is 1.17% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion , which is 59.33x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $53.63 Billion , which indicates 32.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.43% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 14.0%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability and revenue growth compared to its industry peers.

