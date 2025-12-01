Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 15 Years

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.85%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion.

Buying $100 In REGN: If an investor had bought $100 of REGN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,488.75 today based on a price of $750.11 for REGN at the time of writing.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.