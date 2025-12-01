If You Invested $100 In Lattice Semiconductor Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.06%. Currently, Lattice Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion.

Buying $100 In LSCC: If an investor had bought $100 of LSCC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,198.62 today based on a price of $69.35 for LSCC at the time of writing.

Lattice Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

