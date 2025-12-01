Understanding Amazon.com's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.94 6.75 3.64 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.30 2.58 2.64 2.05% $27.26 $97.01 4.77% PDD Holdings Inc 11.93 2.98 2.92 7.79% $25.03 $61.44 8.98% MercadoLibre Inc 50.57 16.89 4.01 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 60.70 8.07 4.17 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 134.10 10.85 1.57 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.94 1.29 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.36 7.93 3.66 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 18.21 5.11 1.59 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.45 1.70 0.68 3.06% $1.55 $4.91 3.36% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.68 4.23 3.12 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% Global E Online Ltd 1010.50 7.35 7.92 1.43% $0.02 $0.1 25.46% Macy's Inc 12.70 1.35 0.28 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.23 3.98 2.19 4.08% $0.79 $2.59 28.17% Kohl's Corp 14.21 0.70 0.18 0.2% $0.45 $1.53 0.82% Hour Loop Inc 70.83 9.75 0.53 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 99.98 5.65 2.38 4.42% $4.36 $15.44 14.11%

After thoroughly examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 32.94 significantly below the industry average by 0.33x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.75 which exceeds the industry average by 1.19x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.64 , surpassing the industry average by 1.53x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% , which is 1.6% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 10.44x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $91.5 Billion is 5.93x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 13.4% compared to the industry average of 14.11%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers. However, the revenue growth rate is lower than that of its competitors, which may impact future valuation.

