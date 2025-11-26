Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.93 9.76 12.12 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 45.61 23.25 9.62 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 99.80 15.15 13.65 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 117.89 14.98 13.83 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.28 81.81 9.52 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Gen Digital Inc 29.32 6.70 3.72 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% Monday.Com Ltd 120.15 6.01 6.73 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% UiPath Inc 453.67 4.34 4.97 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.72 2.45 4.87 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% CommVault Systems Inc 70.43 25.97 5.12 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Qualys Inc 27.48 9.60 7.96 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% Teradata Corp 23.55 12.13 1.67 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Average 95.17 18.4 7.42 8.95% $0.82 $1.67 14.79%

By closely examining Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

At 33.93 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.36x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.76 , which is 0.53x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.12 , which is 1.63x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% is 1.1% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion is 58.61x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $53.63 Billion is 32.11x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.43% exceeds the industry average of 14.79%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values its sales more highly. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is weaker than its peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the high revenue growth suggests that Microsoft is expanding rapidly compared to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.