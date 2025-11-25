Here's How Much $100 Invested In HSBC Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.85%. Currently, HSBC Holdings has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion.

Buying $100 In HSBC: If an investor had bought $100 of HSBC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $258.59 today based on a price of $69.51 for HSBC at the time of writing.

HSBC Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.