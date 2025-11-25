Insider Activity Update: Joanne Crevoiserat Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $6.72M At Tapestry

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on November 24, as Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer at Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer at Tapestry, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 81,000 shares of TPR, resulting in a transaction value of $6,721,380.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows Tapestry shares down by 1.65%, trading at $103.95. This implies a total value of $6,721,380 for Crevoiserat's 81,000 shares.

About Tapestry

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounted for 80% of its revenue and well over 90% of its operating profit in fiscal 2025. Handbags accounted for 58% of the brand's fiscal 2025 revenue. Coach products are sold through more than 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade (17% of fiscal 2025 revenue), which operates about 170 stores and generated 52% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2025. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Tapestry sold its smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, to Caleres in August 2025.

Tapestry's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Tapestry displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 76.29% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Tapestry's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.32.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 80.68 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.19 , Tapestry's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 41.94, Tapestry demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Tapestry's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.