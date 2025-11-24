November 24, 2025 3:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Royal Caribbean Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.38%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In RCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of RCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,097.20 today based on a price of $252.36 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RCL Logo
RCLRoyal Caribbean Group
$252.57-4.36%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved