$1000 Invested In Phillips 66 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.17%. Currently, Phillips 66 has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,026.06 today based on a price of $133.07 for PSX at the time of writing.

Phillips 66's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

