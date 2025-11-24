Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 31.17 6.38 3.45 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 17.62 2.56 2.61 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 11.68 2.92 2.85 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 47.64 15.91 3.78 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 57.35 7.63 3.94 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 126.95 10.27 1.48 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.67 1.26 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 17.92 7.74 3.58 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.95 1.62 0.65 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.62 4.66 1.45 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.04 4.27 3.15 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% Global E Online Ltd 897.50 6.53 7.03 1.17% $0.02 $0.1 27.9% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 18.40 3.90 2.32 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.43 1.21 0.25 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 8.45 0.45 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 62 8.53 0.46 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 89.95 5.3 2.26 4.95% $6.19 $16.21 12.74%

When closely examining Amazon.com, the following trends emerge:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 31.17 , which is 0.35x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.38 , which is 1.2x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.45 , which is 1.53x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% that is 1.07% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 7.35x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.64x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.4%, outperforming the industry average of 12.74%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Amazon.com may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers.

