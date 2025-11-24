In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.29 7.72 8.11 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 29.58 9.35 9.53 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Baidu Inc 10.12 1.02 2.05 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 84.55 13.32 18.85 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Pinterest Inc 8.76 3.49 4.25 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 97.54 4.87 2.56 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 23.38 8.80 3.88 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 30.52 1.93 2.53 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 5.51 0.61 1.48 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 12.86 2.42 1.31 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Tripadvisor Inc 24.20 2.40 1.05 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% Ziff Davis Inc 12.38 0.70 0.92 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 49.56 1.25 0.68 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Hello Group Inc 10.47 0.73 0.84 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Yalla Group Ltd 8.48 1.39 3.61 5.38% $0.03 $0.06 0.8% Average 29.14 3.73 3.82 4.18% $4.32 $5.91 9.7%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

At 26.29 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.9x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.72 relative to the industry average by 2.07x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.11 , surpassing the industry average by 2.12x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% that is 2.79% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 6.22x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $42.04 Billion is 7.11x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% exceeds the industry average of 9.7%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, the company shows lower profitability, while EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth are all high, reflecting strong operational performance within the sector.

